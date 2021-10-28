Ahead Of Festivities, COVID-19 Restrictions Extended Till Nov 30: Home Affairs Ministry

The Ministry of Home Affairs on November 30 extended the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in the country till November 30. This decision from the Home Ministry comes ahead of the festive season to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Ministry in the last 24 hours, the total number of recovered patients clocked at 17095 taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 33614434.

India clocks lowest active COVID-19 cases count in 243 days: Health Ministry

In data published by the Union Ministry of Health, India's active COVID-19 cases count dropped to 160989 which was also the lowest in 243 days. The ministry also notified the daily rise in new COVID-19 infections which was below 30,000 for 34 straight days. Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 123 consecutive days now, the data read. In the last 24 hours, a decrease of 1,672 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The Ministry further added that the daily positivity rate was now at 1.25% and the last 24 hours have shown figures less than 2%. The weekly positivity rate has also been recorded at 1.19% and it has been less than 2% for the last 34 days, the data by the Union Health Ministry.

COVID-19 situation in India; Kerala records most deaths

According to the data published by The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 12,90900 tests samples were collected taking the cumulative case of COVID-19 tests done since the inception of the virus to 60,44,98,405. With 16,156 patients testing positive for COVID-19 India's total tally of COVID cases showed figures close to 3,42,31,809. The death toll struck at figures close to 4,56,386 with 733 casualties reported in the last 24 hours.

Among the 733 fatalities, 622 have originated from the state of Kerala. Out of the 622 deaths in Kerala, 93 were reported in the last few days and 330 were those which were still unaccounted for until June 18 due to lack of adequate documentation. Additionally, 199 were declared as COVID-19 deaths post receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a release from the Kerala government had notified.

