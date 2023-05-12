Ahead Of G20 Meeting, Air, Water & Land To Be Secured: ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar

Security has been increased across Kashmir ahead of G20 delegates' visit to the Valley, Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir Range, Vijay Kumar said.

Kumar said, “We (JKP) along with other security agencies are alert to thwart any possible plan of terrorists to carry out any attacks. Apart from additional deployment of security forces on the ground, modern technology is being used for aerial surveillance across the valley, especially in Srinagar and Baramulla. “A thick security cover is being thrown around the SKICC, the main venue of the G20 summit,” ADGP Vijay Kumar informed.

Everyday, search and anti-mining drills are being done around the vulnerable locations to avoid any untoward incident during the G20 summit. “To avert any kind of Fidayeen attack/eventuality, snipers will be posted at the under-construction building. NSG team along with the Special Operations Group of J&K Police are being deployed to check drone activities/ to counter any threat,” he added.

"The Marine Commandos (MARCOS) will be put in place to provide a strong security cover for the water bodies around the summit venue,'' said ADGP Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar.

“Our intelligence agencies are also working hard, the network is quite strong and with the help of this network, we are getting timely inputs and action is being taken,” ADGP added.

Apart from security measures, the J&K Police has specially trained around 600 personnel to understand the tactics and strategies used in invisible policing.

"600 boys have completed their two-week training course at Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy Udhampur. Their services will be used at various places at the venues and they will be deputed in civvies to ensure comfort for the delegates," Kumar said.

"I along with my team are hopeful that the event will pass off peacefully, as we secure Air, Water and Land of the Valley," ADGP Kashmir Zone, Kumar said. Kumar further informed that some preventive arrests of over-ground workers and suspects were made as a preventative measure.

The 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting will be held in Srinagar, from May 22nd-24th. This is the first international meeting being held in the Valley after the Centre revoked J&K's special status and bifurcated the erstwhile state into union territories in August 2019. Pertinently, India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1st, 2022, from Indonesia, and will convene the G20 leaders’ summit for the first time this year.