Ahead Of Kumbh Mela 2021, Uttarakhand CS Directs Officials To Expedite Pending Work

Under the chairmanship of Uttarakhand Chief Secretary, a meeting was held in which various department proposals related to Kumbh Mela were approved in the Secretariat on Tuesday. According to Uttarakhand Information Department, the Chief Secretary directed all officials to expedite the process as the mega event nears.

He gave strict instructions that the financial approval orders related to the Kumbh Mela should be issued by January 20. He also instructed the officers to speed up the pending work. The necessary budget was also approved for the departments of milk and dairy products, food safety department, home guards, information etc during the meeting.

Shailesh Bagoli, secretary Urban Development informed that so far 166 works worth Rs 749 crore related to Kumbh Mela have been approved. Meanwhile, the Meladhikari Deepak Rawat told that the Kumbh Mela 2021 will depict the stories of the Kumbh Mela, light and sound shows.

Dr Mehrban Singh Bisht, Director-General Information presented an action plan related to the establishment, operation, maintenance of the media centre to be done by the Information Department at Kumbh Mela-2021.

Kumbh Mela

The Maha Kumbh is celebrated in a span of 12 years at four river-banks pilgrimages, one of which falls in the jurisdiction of Uttarakhand state government. The Mela will be organised at the banks of river Ganga at Haridwar which is in Uttarakhand. Other three sites are the Prayagraj (confluence of Ganges - Yamuna - Sarasvati rivers), Nashik (at river Godavari), and Ujjain (at river Shipra).

Uttarakhand government on Friday launched a Coronavirus awareness drive in Haridwar in the area where the Kumbh Mela will be held. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have deployed eight teams for the COVID-19 awareness campaign in the Kumbh Kshetra ahead of the Mela. As a part of the awareness campaign, more than eleven thousand local residents, devotees and other stakeholders will be educated on combating the COVID-19 situation.

(With ANI Inputs)