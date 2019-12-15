Ahead Of Nagpur Assembly Session, Fadnavis Hits Out At MVA Over Cabinet Expansion

Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, on the eve of Maharashtra Assembly Session in Nagpur, slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over cabinet expansion, farmers issues and more on Sunday. Fadnavis said, "Many days have passed since the government was formed, but the cabinet expansion has not happened yet. Due to a lack of communication between the three parties, no decision has been taken on who will be the head of which department."

'Not serious about Winter Session'

Fadnavis continued, "The senior leaders are informing by with the help of tweets, that these portfolios are temporary. A lot of questions have arisen over the cabinet expansion and distribution of portfolios. They had so much time before the Nagpur session and yet there are no signs of cabinet expansion. This shows that this government is not serious about the session." Slamming Sena for stopping the work started by the previous BJP government in Power, Fadnavis said, "Earlier Shiv Sena was with us and all the decisions were taken together. Now, the same Shiv Sena is opposing all those decisions and stopping work."

Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal switch ministries

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday rearranged some portfolios which were allotted to NCP ministers Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday. On December 12, Patil was allocated Finance and Planning, Housing, Public Health, Co-operation, Food & Civil Supplies, Labour and Minority Welfare ministries. Bhujbal was entrusted with Irrigation, Rural Development, Social Justice, Excise, Skill Development, Food, and Drug Administration portfolios.

READ | Fadnavis hails Rajya Sabha nod to citizenship bill, slams Sena

As per the new arrangement, the Irrigation department was shifted to Patil while Bhujbal got Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and Minority Welfare ministries, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. Thackeray, who heads the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, had taken oath as chief minister on November 28 alongside six ministers -- two each from the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress. On December 12, the Sena was allotted crucial portfolios of Home, Industries, Urban Development. The NCP landed Finance and the Congress the Revenue.

READ | Fadnavis hits out at Shiv Sena for their 'soft' reaction to Rahul Gandhi's Savarkar remark

The three parties, which came together to form a coalition government in unusual political circumstances in November this year, have held a series of meetings for ironing out differences over the allocation of portfolios. The expansion of the Cabinet is likely to take place after the winter session of the state legislature ends on December 21.

READ | Shiv Sena-Congress fighting over Savarkar, Devendra Fadnavis shames Rahul Gandhi

READ | Fadnavis' 'Varsha night club gang' plotted against BJP mass leaders: Gote