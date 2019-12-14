The Debate
Fadnavis Hits Out At Shiv Sena For Their 'soft' Reaction To Rahul Gandhi's Savarkar Remark

General News

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday has shamed Shiv Sena their "soft" reply to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Savarkar' remark

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Devendra Fadnavis

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday has shamed Shiv Sena their "soft" reply to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Savarkar' remark. He alleged that Shiv Sena is dealing softly with the Congress leaders to remain in power. He also said that Maharashtra and India will not tolerate the insult to Veer Savarkar. 

READ | Shiv Sena-Congress Fighting Over Savarkar, Devendra Fadnavis Shames Rahul Gandhi

Fadnavis shames Rahul Gandhi's remark

Fadnavis condemned Rahul Gandhi's "I am not Rahul Savarkar" jibe, saying that the Congress leader does not match the 'nails of Savarkar.' Fadnavis further said that nobody becomes a 'Gandhi' just by their last name. At the 'Bharat Bachao' rally in Delhi led by Congress bigwigs, the former party chief said that he was Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar - alluding to Savarkar's alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from Andaman jail. The BJP leader said, Savarkar ji faced torture for 12 years in the cells of Andaman jail, Rahul Gandhi cannot do it for even 12 hours. 

READ | Uddhav Thackeray Should Beat Rahul Gandhi Publicly For Insulting Savarkar: Grandson Ranjit

READ | MASSIVE: Shiv Sena Snaps Back At Congress, Warns Rahul Gandhi Against Insulting Savarkar

Rahul Gandhi's 'Savarkar' remark

Defiant in his refusal to apologise for his 'Rape in India' comment, former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, said that he will not apologise for the truth. Recalling the ruckus in the parliament on Friday due to his comments, he stated that in spite of BJP MPs' demand for his apology, he would die before he apologises for the truth. Taking a dig at Father of Hindutva - Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, he said he was Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar - alluding to Savarkar's alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from Andaman jail. 

READ | 'My Name Is Not Rahul Savarkar", Says Rahul Gandhi Refusing To Apologise For Rape Remark

(With inputs from ANI)

Published:
