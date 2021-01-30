Ahead Of Union Budget 2021, PM Narendra Modi To Chair Virtual All-party Meeting Today

Ahead of Union Budget 2021 which will be presented in the Parliament on February 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a customary all-party virtual meeting on Saturday to put further the government's legislative agenda for the Budget Session of Parliament. Generally, this all-party meeting is held before the beginning of the Budget session in the Parliament to ensure smooth functioning of both the houses, however, this year it is taking after the Economic Survey 2020-21 was presented in the Parliament on Friday.

PM Modi to chair all-party meeting

The Budget Session began on Friday with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the joint sitting of the 2 Houses of the Parliament. According to sources, during this virtual all-party meeting which will be chaired by the Prime Minister, the opposition parties are likely to demand a debate on the farmers' agitation that is currently underway at various border points in the national capital. Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are meeting in shifts of 5 hours each top ensure distancing norms. While Rajya Sabha will meet in the morning, Lok Sabha will meet in the second half of the day.

Earlier on Friday, the opposition parties at an all-party meeting convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had raised a similar demand, but the government suggested that the issue of farmers' agitation can be raised during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address for which 10 hours have been allocated in Lok Sabha on February 2,3 and 4.

Annual Economic Survey 2020-2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented the Economic Survey that details the state of the economy, ahead of the government's Budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1, 2021. The Economic Survey 2020-21, authored by a team led by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Venkata Subramanian, details the state of different sectors of the economy as well as reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth.

