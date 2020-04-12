Ahmed Patel Highlights Another Group That's Vulnerable To Covid; Makes Appeal For PPEs

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel has asked all authorities, including Union government and state governments, to ensure that the sanitation workers are able to access Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits in order to protect them.

Patel asks for equipment for sanitation workers

Along with doctors & health workers, safai karamcharis are extremely vulnerable & exposed to this pandemic



It is important that Central and state governments make provisions to ensure sufficient PPE’s are available to all categories of front line workers — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) April 11, 2020

In a tweet on Saturday evening, Patel said that along with doctors and other health workers, sanitation workers are also exposed to the virus and thus the administrative authorities should ensure that they receive the necessary protective gear.

Personal Protective Equipment is specialized clothing or equipment worn by an employee for protection against infectious materials. World Health Organisation on its website described it as “consisting of garments placed to protect the health care workers or any other persons from getting infected”. It added that the PPE usually consist of "standard precautions, gloves, masks, gowns and respirators, face shields".

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, on April 9 stated that the Central government had placed an order for 1.7 crore PPEs and 49,000 ventilators, 20 domestic manufacturers developed to supply PPE. Agarwal said, "here is a feeling of fear being created that PPEs are not enough; we must understand that PPEs are not required for everyone, as per guidelines issued earlier. PPE must be used based on risk profile, its use at field-level should be as per the defined process and guidelines. What is important is that PPEs are used rationally for the right purpose and where it is needed.”

