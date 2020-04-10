'Centre To Provide 27,000 PPE Kits To Us', Says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Amid the rise in demand for personal protective gears for medial professionals treating COVID-19 patients, the Central government has assured to provide 27,000 PPE kits to the Delhi Government, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday.

"The Central government has promised us to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) kits. We have been told that 13,500 PPE kits will be given tonight and 13,500 will be provided by tomorrow. Immediately, we need at least 2 lakh PPE kits," said Satyendar Jain.

As per the latest data, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital stands at 903 with 14 fatalities. Meanwhile, India's count of coronavirus cases has risen to 6,761, of which 515 people have been discharged. India's Coronavirus death toll has surged to 206.

Operation SHIELD to curb COVID-19 cases in Delhi

On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal explained the contours of his government's 'Operation SHIELD' to combat the novel coronavirus crisis. He stated that it comprised of 6 steps namely- sealing of the area where a COVID-19 case is detected, imposing a home quarantine, aggressive isolation and tracing campaign, ensuring doorstep delivery of essential supplies, local sanitisation and door to door screening. According to Kejriwal, these measures had been implemented in 21 areas of Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "In Delhi, 21 areas have been identified where containment has been implemented. We seal the area where a coronavirus case is detected. Containment implies that the area is shielded. We are running Operation Shield. S means the area is sealed and people can neither leave nor enter that area. H means that the people residing in the area will be confined to their homes. I stands for isolation and tracing. E implies that essential supplies will be ensured by doorstep delivery. L means local sanitisation. While D stands for the door to door checking. An effort is made to find out whether any person has symptoms of coronavirus."

(With inputs from ANI)