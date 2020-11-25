Ahmed Patel No More: PM Modi Condoles Demise; Recalls His Role In Strengthening Congress

On Wednesday, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passed away at the age of 71 due to post COVID-19 complications. His son Faisal Patel informed about his demise in a tweet and said that the health of Rajya Sabha member Ahmed Patel had worsened due to multiple organ failures after testing positive for COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel. PM Modi said that Patel has served the society and has spent several years in public life. He also said that Patel is known for his sharp mind, and for his role in strengthening the Congress Party.

Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai’s soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2020

Ahmed Patel, the close aide for interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, treasurer of Congress and party's Rajya Sabha MP, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15. While he was Rajya Sabha MP since 1993, he was also an elected member to Lok Sabha for three terms from 1977 to 1989. Known as the top strategist of the Congress party, he started his political career by contesting local body elections in the Bharuch district of Gujarat in 1976. He has been the Parliamentary Secretary to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and served as political secretary of Sonia Gandhi till date.

