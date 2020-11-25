Last Updated:

Congress Leader Ahmed Patel Passes Away Due To Multiple Organ Failure

Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Written By
Jay Pandya
Ahmed Patel

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday at the age of 71. In a tweet, his son Faisal Patel said that the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat died at 3.30 am on Wednesday.

READ | Russia's 'Sputnik V' COVID-19 vaccine shows over 91.4% efficacy as per interim trial data

"With profound grief & sorrow, I regret to announce the sad & untimely demise of my father, Mr Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus, inshallah," Faisal Patel tweeted.

He requested all their well-wishers to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations by avoiding mass gatherings and "also maintain social distancing norms at all times."

READ | Union Law Minister alleges involvement of Farooq Abdullah in J&K land scam, demands probe

Ahmed Patel, also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15. On October 1, Patel, while disclosing that he was tested positive for the COVID-19, had urged all those who came in contact with him in the past few days to undergo self-isolation.

READ | India blocks 43 mobile apps under Sec 69A of Information Technology Act, full list here

PM Modi expresses condolences to his family

READ | Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli granted interim protection by Bombay High Court

(Image credits: PTI)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND