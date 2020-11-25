Congress Leader Ahmed Patel Passes Away Due To Multiple Organ Failure

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday at the age of 71. In a tweet, his son Faisal Patel said that the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat died at 3.30 am on Wednesday.

READ | Russia's 'Sputnik V' COVID-19 vaccine shows over 91.4% efficacy as per interim trial data

"With profound grief & sorrow, I regret to announce the sad & untimely demise of my father, Mr Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus, inshallah," Faisal Patel tweeted.

He requested all their well-wishers to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations by avoiding mass gatherings and "also maintain social distancing norms at all times."

READ | Union Law Minister alleges involvement of Farooq Abdullah in J&K land scam, demands probe

Ahmed Patel, also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15. On October 1, Patel, while disclosing that he was tested positive for the COVID-19, had urged all those who came in contact with him in the past few days to undergo self-isolation.

READ | India blocks 43 mobile apps under Sec 69A of Information Technology Act, full list here

PM Modi expresses condolences to his family

Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai’s soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2020

READ | Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli granted interim protection by Bombay High Court

(Image credits: PTI)