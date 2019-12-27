Ahmedabad Mothers Donate 90 Litres Of Breast Milk To Save Pre-mature Babies

In a heartwarming gesture, as many as 200 mothers who are a part of Arpan MOM (Mother's Own Milk) bank has managed to get nearly 90 litres of mother's milk in donations. A young mother, Rushina Doctor Marfatia from Ahmedabad reportedly donated 12 litres of her breast milk and saved five pre-mature babies battling for their life in ICUs.

The 29-year-old who recently became a mother decided to donate her breast milk when she realised that she was producing more milk than her body could feed on. The biological mothers of the pre-mature babies were either too sick or could not provide their milk to them and this is when Rushina helped.

While speaking to a local media outlet, senior neonatologist Dr Ashish Mehta of Arpan Newborn Care Center said that Rushina's deed is priceless as her milk served as a panacea for the fragile babies weighing anywhere between 600 gm and 1.5 kg who are more prone to infections.

Rushina reportedly said that she came across care centre when she decided to donate the milk for some sick or needy baby. She further added that she started donating her milk and she has no plan to stop anytime soon.

Rushina became a mother to baby Viaan, recently and is also a former event manager. She now teaches event management at a private college and believes that children are healthiest when breastfed for a long time.

Volleyball player breastfeeds child on field

In another unrelated incident, a volleyball player from Mizoram breastfeeding her child on the field had caught the attention of the netizens after a user posted a photograph of it on Facebook. The photo featured Lalventluangi, a volleyball player from the Tuikum Volleyball Team and her child.

As per reports, Lalventluangi enrolled herself in the players' camp along with her seven-month-old baby. To attend to her child, she got up in between the game and fed the baby.

People lauded her courage for taking up twin responsibilities of a sportswoman and mother. A user wrote: "Mother is Mother. Always her duty for kids". Likewise, another wrote: "Appreciate the photographer and breastfeeding mother". "How great is mother's love!!!", wrote a third user. "That's a powerful pic Ma'am Ninglun Hanghal", added a fourth.

