'Stranger Things' David Harbour, Partner Lily Allen Troll Influencers

Stranger Things' actor David Harbour and his partner Lily Allen recently mocked influencers with a gift exchange on Christmas. In a video that was shared on her Instagram handle by Allen, Harbour gifted her things in which the first thing that Allen opened was a jewellery set and a box containing wads of cash. Allen then goes on to thank Harbour for his gifts in a sarcastic way.

David Harbour and Lily Allen troll influencers

While Allen was looking through the cash, she told the Stranger Things actor that he had gifted her all her favourite colours. She joked that she loved all the different currencies he had gifted her with an "I love you" at the end. Harbour then asked her if he had given the correct ones to which she replied yes and said that they were all her favourite colours. Allen also said that she was excited about all the money he had given her.

Cardi B gifts husband $500,000

American rapper Cardi B gifted her husband Offset, a total of $500,000 cash for his birthday. According to reports, she earned $28 million between October 2018 and October 2019. The 27-year-old took to Instagram to share the video which garnered 13.2M views.

The IGTV video posted by Cardi B, showed the Clout rapper sitting down on a chair with friends around while she films the entire surprise. She is heard saying that her husband had got every car, every jewellery, every shoe so she was indecisive what she could gift him for his birthday. The video further showed her saying that she got him a fridge. As soon as the rapper opened the fridge, there were wads of cash kept inside which surprised everybody. Offset appeared to be blown away by the surprise. When asked by her husband about what he should do with the money, she said that he could use it to buy anything he liked. She also said that she wouldn't be gifting him anything for Christmas.

(With inputs from agencies)