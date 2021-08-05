AIADMK Presidium Chairman Madhusudhanan Dies In Chennai; Party Events Cancelled For 3 Days

AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan passed away in a private hospital in Chennai on Thursday. Madhusudhanan had been admitted to the hospital due to ill health. AIADMK leaders EPS and OPS condoled the death of the party presidium chairman and said that party flags would be flown half-mast in Tamil Nadu and other state party units as a mark of respect for the departed soul. All party-related events have been cancelled for three days from August 5.

“The leader of the organization, Mr Madhusudhanan passed away due to their ill health,” the AIADMK tweeted in Tamil. The veteran politician was receiving treatment at a hospital due to ill health. He was first admitted at the Apollo hospital on July 20 due to suffocation. The leader was undergoing Intensive treatment with the help of a ventilator. Madhusudhanan, have been suffering due to health issues for the last few years. He had received treatment from time to time, however, remained an active presence in the state politics and party matters. Madhusudhanan has been the AIADMK leader for more than 15 years now.

E Madhusudhanan's political career

Madhusudhanan had a remarkable political career and was one of the most influential people in Tamil Nadu. He joined politics following MGR. Madhusudhanan, later in his career went on to lead the Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK after MGR. He went on to become the Minister of Handicrafts in Jayalalithaa's first cabinet from 1991-96. Jayalalithaa later appointed him as the AIADMK leader, saying that he would stay in the leadership position as long as he lives. He went on to join the OBS team in 2017 following the fallout between OBS and Sasikala. Following the party’s reunion in the coming years, he was once again declared the leader of the AIADMK.

Earlier on July 20, Sasikala visited Madhusudhanan after learning about his bad health. Sasikala, following her visit, had hailed the veteran leader for his services. She said that Madhusudhanan joined the AIADMK at the age of 14 and started the MGR Mandram. She also went on to describe him as being a loyalist of Jayalalithaa and MGR.

Image Credit: FACEBOOK