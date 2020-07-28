AIIMS Doctors Remove 20-cm Kitchen Knife From Man's Abdomen In 3-hour Surgery

The doctors at All India Insitute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have finally removed a 20-cm-long kitchen knife from a 28-year-old man’s abdomen who had swallowed it because he could not get marijuana. In the shocking discovery, the patient hailing from Haryana was referred to AIIMS by Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital for advanced surgery after suffering from acute pain in the abdomen. Having a medical history of drug dependency, Dr NR Das from the Department of Gastroenterology at AIIMS elaborated that the man had swallowed the knife as he ‘could not get marijuana’.

According to reports, the 28-year-old man had come to the emergency ward on July 12, when the doctors proceeded with a COVID-19 test. When the reports came out negative, the doctor went ahead with the “challenging” surgery on July 19. Doctors said that the man was living a “normal life” for over one-and-a-half months even after swallowing the knife until he started suffering from pains. His entire family was initially unaware of the incident and were thunderstruck when they found out the 20-cm-long knife inside his body through an X-ray.

"He was living a normal life after swallowing the knife. His family was unaware of this incident. About one-and-a-half months later, he started getting pain in his stomach and family took him to a doctor for a check-up. The entire family got shocked when they saw his x-ray report showing a 20-cm-long knife inside his body," said doctors.

The 20-cm-long knife was near the liver

Das has informed that it became a challenge for doctors to perform the surgery of removing the kitchen knife out of the man’s body because it was placed near the liver. However, after nearly three hours of strenuous operation, the knife was out of the 28-year-old man’s abdomen. Further describing the position of the knife, the AIIMS doctor said that it was placed close to the bile duct and blood vessels. Therefore, even a minute mistake could have resulted in a major risk.

"The surgery was very challenging. The patient's X-ray report showed that the knife was placed near the liver. It took us nearly three hours to us to operate upon him and take the knife out from his abdomen," said Dr Das.

Keeping in mind the challenges, the doctors had planned the entire surgery. Starting from a radiologist to remove pus from the patient’s lungs and liver to stop the rising infection, then counselling with psychiatrists followed by the complex surgery that involved the removal of the knife under radioscopy guidance. Moreover,m the medical professionals have reportedly created a food pipe for him during the surgery in his abdomen through which, he was being given food.

"It was a complex surgery because the knife was placed close to the bile duct and blood vessels. A minor mistake could even put his life at a major risk. So we planned everything,” said Dr Das.

Even after the operation, the 28-year-old man was kept under observation and was in stable condition. This marked one of the rare cases for doctors in medical history as other instances where individuals swallowed foreign objects are only three. This included a needle, a pin, and a coin. However, this time it was a 20-cm-long kitchen knife.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI