AIIMS Issues Memorandum Prohibiting Anti-CAA Protests By Students & Faculty Around Campus

All individuals connected to the India Institute Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were issued a memorandum which forbade them specifically to refrain from any kind of dharna, protest or strike within premises of the Institute on Thursday, December 19. The memo is applicable to all students, staff, faculty, resident doctors, nurses and other employees of the institute.

The memo was issued in the view of a candle march organized by a group of doctors, students and other staff of AIIMS against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in front of JLN Auditorium of AIIMS campus.

The memorandum issued by the Registrar of AIIMS, Dr. Sanjeev Lalwaniwhich stated: "It is brought to the notice that all student staff, employees, nurses, and faculty members have to follow the Code of Conduct as per the directions of High Court of Delhi. There should be no activity in the nature of the strike, dharna or demonstration or gherao in and around AIIMS at all."

The memorandum further read, "No employee or staff or faculty member will cease work for any reason whatsoever or disturbs the work or aid or abet such disruption or cessation. No use of loudspeakers or shouting of slogans, demonstrations, dharna within the campus.”

Prohibition on gate meetings

Prohibitions on gate meetings or protest meetings of all kinds were strictly mentioned in the memorandum. If at all they have to be held, they should at least be away from the boundary of the institute by a 500 meter-radius. If official work is disturbed or any violations are committed, disciplinary actions will be mitigated against the individual committing it.

"Violation of the orders of the High court of Delhi by any individual employee group of employees/students//resident doctors/associations/Unions, etc will be in contravention of the directions of High court and make them liable for disciplinary action and also for contempt of court.

"Hence it is advised that everyone should refrain from holding any dharna/protest/strike within the premises of AIIMS. All chief of centres/heads of departments are requested to bring it to the notice of students, residents, staff, and faculty of the departments’ centres and offices," the memorandum concluded.

(With Inputs from ANI)