AIIMS Issues Stern Warning To Student Bodies & Staff Over 'outrageous' Skit On Ram Leela

As the skit performed on Ram Leela by the students of AIIMS Delhi have sparked significant outrage, the premier medical institute in Delhi issued a stern warning on Monday addressing all of its student bodies and employee unions, threatening disciplinary action if they continue to dwell in such acts. The AIIMS top authority also advised them to desist from such acts in future.

The AIIMS registrar noted in an advisory that a number of complaints had been received regarding the staging of an 'offensive' skit/play in the AIIMS Delhi dormitory and its subsequent posting on social media. Even as the AIIMS Student Association issued an apology on Sunday, stating that the act 'did not mean to hurt anyone's sentiments, the registrar’s advisory suggested that the act is being viewed seriously and necessary disciplinary action will be taken if such an act was repeated in future.

As per PTI, the advisory said, "This has been viewed seriously. This advisory is issued to all unions/associations of students, staff, employees etc. of AllMS New Delhi to desist from such acts and behaviour and this should not be repeated in future, failing which necessary disciplinary action will be taken.” "The office-bearers of all unions/associations may kindly bring this to the notice of their members and comply with this advisory fully," it added.

AIIMS Student Association issues an apology

On Sunday, the AIIMS Student body apologised, claiming that the act 'did not mean to hurt anyone's sentiments.' The AIIMS Student Association issued a statement on Twitter stating that "such acts" would not be repeated in the future. The play, which intended to give the Ramayana a 'modern spin,' sparked widespread controversy among netizens, who claimed it was insensitive to Hindu sentiments. Soyeb Aftab, a first-year MBBS student, hosted the event, which was sponsored by an education app that has previously been accused of harming Hindu feelings.

“Video clip of a Ramleela skit by some students of AIIMS has been circulating on social media. On behalf of the students, we apologise for the conduct of this skit which wasn't meant to hurt anyone’s sentiments. We'll ensure that no such activity takes place in future,” the statement read.

(With PTI Inputs)

Image: Twitter/PTI