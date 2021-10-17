AIIMS Student Body Apologizes After 'modern' Ramayana Skit Receives Backlash

After receiving massive backlash over their Ramleela skit, the AIIMS Student Association issued an apology on Sunday saying that the act 'did not mean to hurt anyone's sentiments'. Issuing a statement on Twitter, the AIIMS Student Association assured that 'such activities' would not take place in the future. The skit which attempted to give a 'modern spin' to Ramayana had caused massive outrage among netizens who said that it was disrespectful to the Hindu sentiments. The show was hosted by first-year MBBS student Soyeb Aftab and had been sponsored by an education app, that has been accused of hurting Hindu sentiments on previous occasions as well.

“Video clip of a Ramleela skit by some students of AIIMS has been circulating on social media. On behalf of the students, we apologise for the conduct of this skit which wasn't meant to hurt anyone’s sentiments. We'll ensure that no such activity takes place in future,” the statement read.

As per reports, the Ramayana skit was organised by first-year MBBS students near the hostel quadrangle at the AIIMS campus for Dusshera. In one of the segments of the Ramleela that had gone viral on social media, Raavan's sister Shurpanakha was seen singing 'tu cheez badi hai mast mast' to Lakshman. When he attempted to cut her nose, she said, ‘Tu janta nahi mera bhai kaun hai (Do you know who my brother is?)’.The particular segment had drawn the ire of netizens who alleged that humour had crossed the line of insult.

AIIMS administration hold discussion with students

As per sources, the AIIMS administration held a discussion with the students after the Ramleela skit received a backlash over social media. They clarified that the skit was not a part of any official activity or event, and had solely been organised by students. An official told PTI, "The students realizing the sensitivity of the issue have apologised issued a tweet. They have assured that such an incident won't recur." The official further said the skit was not part of any official activity or event and the students had organised it on their own.

Ramayana mocked & insulted by the youth at Delhi AIIMS during #Ramleela. Reportedly the show was Hosted by a 1st-year MBBS student Soyeb Aftab. Education app @unacademy is blatantly supporting all the disrespect and mockery of Sanatan dharma by showing the videos on its platform. pic.twitter.com/EWwebRTPVN — Organiser Weekly (@eOrganiser) October 17, 2021

(With Agency Inputs)