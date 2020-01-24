AIIMS Ready With Isolation Ward To Treat Suspected Cases Of Coronavirus

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in China, the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in the national capital has set up an isolation ward to provide treatment to any suspected case of coronavirus infection. Reportedly, there had been 26 deaths from and 830 cases of coronavirus infection in China.

READ: WHO Says Chinese Measures 'minimising' Risk Of Virus Spreading Internationally

AIIMS prepared to treat patients

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director of AIIMS said, "We have isolation wards in place. Now we will utilise it for suspected coronavirus cases if the threat is found in Delhi and India. At AIIMS, we are fully equipped with treatment facilities, have trained doctors and nurses to screen such patients. As of now, no case has been reported in India. But to keep people safe from any kind of pneumonia virus, a person should maintain a good standard of hand hygiene, avoid traveling in crowded places and use masks while traveling. Any person having slight symptoms of cough, fever and weakness should immediately consult doctors."

He added that the hospital has reviewed the preparedness levels to control the infection as well.

READ: Social Controls, SARS Experience Help China Close Off Cities

"We have adequate precautionary measures even for healthcare workers here. In case, if a large number of cases originate, we have the capacity to strengthen the isolation ward facilities," said Dr Guleria adding that the Central government is continuously doing thermal screening for passengers arriving in India from China via Hong Kong. These airports include Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata respectively.

READ: Indian Embassy In Beijing Cancels Republic Day Ceremony Due To Coronavirus Outbreak In China

The Indian Embassy in China has cancelled the Republic Day ceremony amid growing concerns about the mysterious coronavirus outbreak.

The Coronavirus is a new strain in the large family of coronaviruses (CoV) which was previously not identified in humans. CoV causes illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: WHO Puts Off Decision On Declaring A Global Health Emergency