AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan's Twitter Account Hacked; Renamed 'Elon Musk'

The Twitter account of national spokesperson of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and former Maharashtra MLA Waris Pathan was hacked late on Tuesday. Soon after taking over, the unidentified cybercriminals renamed the account as 'Elon Musk' and dished out a series of tweets. They also linked the page to a website selling cryptocurrency- supercryptonow.com. Pathan has over 357 thousand followers while he follows 497 people on the microblogging website. Interestingly, the incident took place just a day after Musk bought a 100% stake in Twitter Inc.

"Defeating traffic is the ultimate boss battle. Even the most powerful humans in the world cannot defeat traffic," the hackers wrote repeatedly after taking control of the account.

AIMIM's Waris Pathan denounces Hijab ban

Last month, AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan made headlines after he expressed disappointment over the Karnataka High Court's order of upholding the ban against hijab in education institutions in the state and said that the verdict suspends the fundamental rights under the Constitution of India. Earlier, the Karnataka HC said that the hijab was not part of the essential religious practice in Islam and effectively upheld the ban against the headscarves or headcovers in educational institutions in the state by dismissing petitions from Muslim girls seeking nod to wear it in classrooms.

Reacting to the judgement, Waris Pathan said, "I respectfully disagree with the Karnataka high court judgement on Hijab. The judgement suspends the fundamental rights under the Indian constitution. It suspends freedom of religion, culture, conscious speech, and expression. It suspends the preamble."

Image: ANI