Air And Rail Traffic Disrupted As Fog Engulfs Delhi; Advisory Issued For Passengers

Air and rail traffic was disrupted in Delhi as the capital and its surrounding areas were engulfed in a thick blanket of fog on Thursday morning. As the visibility was less than 50 meters, the commuters faced difficulty while driving and a couple of flights were delayed.

The Delhi Airport issued an advisory saying that low visibility measures were implemented and that there might be some flight disruptions. It also requested the passengers to contact the concerned airlines to get updated flight information.

Update issued at 1030 hours: pic.twitter.com/wHqDzck3Dg — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) December 19, 2019

Some of the airlines have also issued an advisory for their passengers including IndiGo, SpiceJet, etc.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to poor visibility, there have been delays in flight departures/arrivals across the network. Do keep a track of your flight status here https://t.co/TQCzzy2a2s or reach out to us on Facebook or Twitter. You may also chat with us here https://t.co/tBjQsmj0MT — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 19, 2019

#WeatherUpdate Due to bad weather at Kishangarh (KQH), Jabalpur (JLR), Bagdogra (IXB), Aurangabad (IXU), Silchar (IXS), Gwalior (GWL), Dhaka (DAC), Dharamshala (DHM) & Delhi (DEL) all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights are affected. 1/2 — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) December 19, 2019

Railway too was disrupted owing to the low visibility with as many as 21 trains getting delayed because of the operational difficulties.

AAI Waiting Halls

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) had announced on Wednesday that they have set up a separate waiting hall outside the terminal buildings for the stranded commuters amid the delays and diversions of flights due to unpleasant and foggy weather.

Coldest day of the season

Delhi recorded the coldest day of the season on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 7 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius. The temperature on Thursday morning settled at 8 degrees Celsius.

IMD Forecast

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), cold wave conditions along with dense fog are very likely to be seen in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on Thursday. The weather forecast says that the states of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and city of Chandigarh will have dense fog for the entire week.

