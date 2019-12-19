The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Air And Rail Traffic Disrupted As Fog Engulfs Delhi; Advisory Issued For Passengers

General News

The Delhi Airport issued an advisory saying that low visibility measures were implemented and that there might be some flight disruptions

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Delhi

Air and rail traffic was disrupted in Delhi as the capital and its surrounding areas were engulfed in a thick blanket of fog on Thursday morning. As the visibility was less than 50 meters, the commuters faced difficulty while driving and a couple of flights were delayed. 

The Delhi Airport issued an advisory saying that low visibility measures were implemented and that there might be some flight disruptions. It also requested the passengers to contact the concerned airlines to get updated flight information. 

READ | 17 Flights Diverted As Heavy Rains Lash Delhi

Some of the airlines have also issued an advisory for their passengers including IndiGo, SpiceJet, etc.

Railway too was disrupted owing to the low visibility with as many as 21 trains getting delayed because of the operational difficulties.

READ | Seven Flights, Many Trains Cancelled From Northeast

AAI Waiting Halls

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) had announced on Wednesday that they have set up a separate waiting hall outside the terminal buildings for the stranded commuters amid the delays and diversions of flights due to unpleasant and foggy weather. 

Coldest day of the season

Delhi recorded the coldest day of the season on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 7 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius. The temperature on Thursday morning settled at 8 degrees Celsius.

READ | AAI Sets Up Waiting Hall For Stranded Commuters At Airports

IMD Forecast

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), cold wave conditions along with dense fog are very likely to be seen in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on Thursday. The weather forecast says that the states of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and city of Chandigarh will have dense fog for the entire week. 

(with inputs from ANI)

READ | Seven Flights, Many Trains Cancelled From Northeast

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES