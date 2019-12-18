AAI Sets Up Waiting Hall For Stranded Commuters At Airports

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has set up a separate waiting hall outside the terminal buildings for the stranded commuters amid the delays and diversions of flights due to unpleasant weather. With the aim to provide temporary relief to the stranded passengers, AAI came up with the waiting hall. The decision was made in the midst of flights being delayed and diverted due to foggy weather across India.

For addressing congestion due flight delays/diversions during Foggy weather, #AAI has set up a separate waiting hall outside Terminal Building for passengers/visitors at @aaipatairport. The flight info. will display for providing updated info. & Help Desk to assist passengers. — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) December 18, 2019

Several parts of Northern States are engulfed in fog attributable to the winter season which is causing inconvenience for aircraft to take-off and land at the runway.

IMD forecast

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a fog forecast report for 11 airports including Delhi, Amritsar, Lucknow, Varanasi, Jaipur, Guwahati, Agartala, Kolkata, Bhubneshwar, Patna and Gaya.

They have also released a current weather and fog conditions of the 64 airports wherein, Amritsar has the lowest visibility of 500 on the visibility meter and temperature at nine degrees Celcius. New Delhi has visibility of 1000 on the meter with the temperature at 14 degrees Celcius.

As per the IMD forecast, very dense fog will be observed in the isolated pockets over Rajasthan; dense fog in isolated pockets over Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Tamil Nadu and moderate fog will be seen in isolated pockets over Assam and Meghalaya, Tripura, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana and Marathawada.

Cold day conditions

As per the IMD, Cold day conditions will be seen in some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, north Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.

Cold wave conditions will be very likely observed in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and East Rajasthan.

The weather might extend from Wednesday to Friday with fog expected the entire week in Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi.

