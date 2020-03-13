Air India Announces Partial Cancellation Of Flights To 8 Nations: Read Full Details Here

In a massive announcement on Friday, Air India cancelled many flights to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Kuwait, Israel and Sri Lanka till April 30. This development comes amid the novel coronavirus crisis that has affected nearly 123 countries of the world. Earlier on Thursday, India’s national carrier had announced the cancellation of flights to Rome, Milan and Seoul. It also mentioned that the passengers can request a refund by contacting Air India's booking centres and agents.

Read the full schedule of flight operation and cancellation here:

1. AI 135 / 136 (DEL-MAD-DEL) on day 2 stands cancelled effective 17 Mar – 28 Apr 2020. Operations will be on days 4,6 till 30 Apr 2020.

2. AI 143 / 142 (DEL-CDG-DEL) on days 1,2,4,6 stands cancelled effective 16 Mar – 30 Apr 2020. Operations will be on days 3,5,7 till 30 Apr 2020.

3. AI 121 / 120 (DEL-FRA-DEL) on days 1,2,4,6 stands cancelled effective 16 Mar – 30 Apr 2020. Operations will be on days 3,5,7 till 30 Apr 2020.

4. AI 125 / 124 (BOM-FRA-BOM) on days 3,7,stands cancelled effective 18 Mar – 29 Apr 2020. Operations will be on days 2,5, till 30 Apr 2020.

5. AI 139 / 140 (DEL-TLV-DEL) operates on days 2 and 6 only effective 15 Mar – 30 Apr 2020. AI 139 / 140 of 14 Mar will operate. However, there will be no operations on 15th & 16th Mar 2020.

6. The existing curtailment of AI flights in Incheon (ICN), Rome (FCO) and Milan(MXP) has been extended till 30 Apr 2020 on all days. See attachment for details.

7. All flights operating to/ from Kuwait have been cancelled till 30 Apr 2020. These are the details:

AI 975(MAA-GOI-KWI) effective 16 Mar – 29 Apr 2020;

AI 976 ( KWI-GOI-MAA) 17 Mar-30 Apr 2020;

AI 981 (MAA-AMD-KWI) effective 19 Mar-30 Apr;

AI 982 (KWI-AMD-MAA) effective 20 Mar - 01 May 2020;

AI 987 (MAA-HYD-KWI) effective 17 Mar- 28 Apr 2020

AI 988 (KWI-HYD-MAA) effective 18 Mar- 29 Apr 2020;

AI 989 (BOM-KWI) effective 15 Mar- 30 Apr 2020;

AI 990 (KWI-BOM) effective 16 Mar – 01 May 2020 stands cancelled.

AI 275 (BOM-CMB) will operate on days 3,6 only effective 17 Mar – 29 Apr 2020. No operations on 17 Mar 2020.

AI 276 (CMB-BOM) will operate on days 4,7 only effective 18 Mar – 30 Apr 2020. No operations on 18 Mar 2020.

