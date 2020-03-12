The Debate
Harsha Bhogle Complains About Air India; 'blocked' Aakash Chopra Warns Him Of Consequences

General News

Aakash Chopra told Harsha Bhogle “You Might Be Next” after Air India blocked him on Twitter. Harsha Bhogle took to his Twitter on Mar 11 and criticised company.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aakash Chopra

Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took to his Twitter on March 11 and criticised the national airline Air India after his flight was delayed by four hours. In his tweet, he also said that the visitors from overseas waited for nearly five hours and were not even offered water. In a series of tweets, Bhogle then refused to provide his travel details when asked by the Air India social media team so that they could act on his complaint.

READ: Harsha Bhogle Bats For Women's IPL After Indian Eves Suffer A Heartbreaking Final Loss

READ: Dream Final On International Women's Day: Harsha Bhogle Hoping For A Full House At The MCG

"You might be next”

After this, Aakash Chopra piped up, posting screenshots of how he was blocked by Air India. While sharing the screenshot he warned Harsha Bhogle that he might be next. Aakash Chopra has complained about Air India earlier as well.

(Picture Credit: Twitter)
READ: 'A Reward': Harsha Bhogle Enters Debate On India Reaching WC Final After England Washout

READ: Harsha Bhogle Defends India After Test Series Debacle, Urges Kohli & Co. To 'aim Higher'

First Published:
