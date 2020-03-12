Harsha Bhogle Complains About Air India; 'blocked' Aakash Chopra Warns Him Of Consequences

Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took to his Twitter on March 11 and criticised the national airline Air India after his flight was delayed by four hours. In his tweet, he also said that the visitors from overseas waited for nearly five hours and were not even offered water. In a series of tweets, Bhogle then refused to provide his travel details when asked by the Air India social media team so that they could act on his complaint.

You have to hand it to @airindiain. Everytime I fly, they find another reason to tell me not to. 4 hours late already and no clue about when, if at all, it will take off. Overseas visitors here for 5 hours without a bottle of water offered. We find many ways of letting India down — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 11, 2020

And we wonder why more tourists don't come. We keep them waiting for their flight to Dharamshala for hours with no information. @airindiain has treated them very badly. So disappointing. https://t.co/C66IhVzRz1 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 11, 2020

After this, Aakash Chopra piped up, posting screenshots of how he was blocked by Air India. While sharing the screenshot he warned Harsha Bhogle that he might be next. Aakash Chopra has complained about Air India earlier as well.

Wow And How and When and Why☺️🤗 This makes our love for the Maharaja grow manifold. Well played, Air India. Hey ⁦@bhogleharsha⁩, you might be next 😝🙈 pic.twitter.com/yJn5q5lXX5 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 11, 2020

Flying in India post the Jet Airways exit is nothing less than a nightmare. Air India flight to Nagpur is a case study—gate closed. Fully boarded. Now Waiting for the last 45 mins inside the plane for one of the crew members to arrive. A grand total of 2.50 hr delay already. ☺️😝 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 9, 2019

(Picture Credit: Twitter)

