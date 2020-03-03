Air India Confirms Coronavirus Case On Feb 25 Vienna-Delhi Flight, Advises Passengers

In an official announcement on Tuesday, Air India confirmed that one of the passengers on the Vienna-Delhi flight of February 25 has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It issued a statement bringing this fact to the attention of the passengers of the said flight. They have been advised to follow the protocol notified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, Air India has asked the 10 crew members of the aforesaid flight, including the co-pilots, to quarantine themselves for 14 days at their homes.

#FlyAI : This is for the attention of passengers who flew on AI154 Vienna-Delhi of 25th Feb' 20. One of the passengers has tested positive for #coronavirus. Please follow the protocol notified by the Ministry of Health regarding Corona Virus. Kindly visit https://t.co/YR6yHUi4Or. — Air India (@airindiain) March 3, 2020

PM Modi warns against panic

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an extensive review pertaining to the preparedness on the novel coronavirus front. He revealed that different ministries and states were working together from screening people to providing immediate medical help. Stressing that there was no need to panic, he observed that people could ensure their protection with some elementary measures such as washing hands frequently, keeping social distancing, avoiding touching eyes, nose, and mouth and so forth.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection. pic.twitter.com/sRRPQlMdtr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

Number of confirmed cases cross 90,000 mark

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected 73 countries in the world. As of now, there are 90,892 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus which has led to the death of 3,110 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to deal to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope.

