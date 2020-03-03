PM Modi Holds Extensive Review Meeting Over Coronavirus, Says 'We Need To Work Together'

Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held an extensive review meeting regarding preparedness. Taking to the microblogging site, PM Modi said that there is no need to panic. He also mentioned that different ministries and states are working together to provide prompt medical attention.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

India had earlier reported three cases from Kerala, including two medical students from Wuhan in China, the epicentre of the deadly novel coronavirus. They had self-reported on their return to the country and tested positive for the infection. They were discharged from hospitals last month following recovery. The fatal pathogen has now spread to over 60 countries with more than 90,000 confirmed cases and has claimed more than 3,000 lives worldwide.

UN releases fund

United Nations has released $15 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help fund global efforts to contain the novel coronavirus COVID-19. UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock announced the release of the fund after the World Health Organisation (WHO) raised the alert to its top level of risk assessment - ‘very high’.

The UN funding has been released for the WHO and the UNICEF to help essential activities including monitoring the spread of the virus, investigating cases, and the operation of national laboratories. The WHO has called for $675 million in funding to combat the deadly virus. WHO Director-General said that the biggest concern is the countries with weaker health systems.

