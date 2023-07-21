Air India Delhi-Kochi Flight Makes Emergency Landing, Diverted To Bengaluru

The Air India-Kochi bound flight had to make an emergency landing at Bengaluru Airport on Friday. The flight in-command official cited radar issue the reason behind the diversion.

Air India AI 831 flight Delhi to Kochi which took off at 11 am from New Delhi, made an emergency landing at 1 pm at Bengaluru Airport. The airline staff couldn't brief the passengers about what the technical snag was, but the announcement made in flight that the radar has lost contact with ATC and therefore the Air India flight would be making an emergency landing.

The airline after landing at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru was checked for more than one hour with passenger sitting inside the aircraft. Passengers alleged that there was no proper communication held with them. They were allegedly made to sit inside the aircraft for two hours, first and then later were told to wait inside the airport till next announcement. It was only after a wait for long 10 hours, the airline officials told passengers that the aircraft will depart next day and the stay arrangements for passengers will be arranged by the airline.

Republic spoke to passenger Neelima and family who were traveling by Air India San Fransisco-Delhi-Kochi flight. Narrating her experience, Neelima said the Delhi-Kochi Flight No AI-831 developed radar problem. "Flight made emergency landing at Bengaluru around 1 pm. Despite a long inspection, the officials could not repair the glitch. Passengers were made to sit in aircraft without any responsible briefing and were unaware about when will they be transported to Kochi. All of us were stranded at Bengaluru Terminal for 18 hours without any information. We were accommodated with hotel room booked at night. Air India cited clement weather the reason but the source who was awaiting a passenger informed that there was some radar problem."

Air India official spokesperson said, "AI831 flying Delhi-Kochi on 20 July 2023 was diverted to Bengaluru due to a suspected technical glitch in the operating aircraft. As Air India accords top priority to safety, the flight crew made a precautionary, safe landing at Bengaluru, following which the aircraft went through thorough checks, and the guests were provided overnight hotel accommodation and served meals and refreshments. The flight has departed for Kochi at 1130 Hrs today. The inconvenience caused to guests is sincerely regretted."