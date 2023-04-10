Air India Delhi-London Flight Turns Around Due To An 'unruly' Passenger Onboard

A Delhi-London (AI-111) Air India flight had to turn around due to an unruly passenger onboard. The sources said flight AI 111, which had around 225 passengers, returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here as there was an unruly male passenger onboard.

After deboarding the passenger, the flight took off for London Heathrow from Delhi. Reportedly, the passenger had a fight with the crew members on the mid-air flight. A complaint by the airline has been lodged and the passenger is currently said to be at the Delhi Airport Police Station.

Air India issued a statement on the incident stating that the unruly passenger allegedly did not listen to the warnings issued by the crew. "Air India flight AI 111 scheduled to operate Delhi-London Heathrow on April 10, 2023 returned to Delhi shortly after departure due to the serious unruly behaviour of a passenger on board. Not heeding to verbal and written warnings, the passenger continued with unruly behaviour including causing physical harm to two of the cabin crew members," the statemnt read.

"The pilot in command decided to return to Delhi and the passenger was handed over to the security personnel upon landing. An FIR has also been lodged with the police. Safety, security and dignity of all on board is important to us at Air India. We are providing all possible support to the affected crew members. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers and have rescheduled the flight to depart for London this afternoon," it added.