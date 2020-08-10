Air India Expresses Gratitude To Malappuram's People For Quick Response To Kozhikode Crash

The officials of Air India Express had conveyed their gratitude towards the people and officials of Malappuram district in Kerala for showing their kind, humane and immediate response during the plane crash which had claimed the lives of 18 people, including the two pilots of the flight.

"Taking a bow to humanity! A standing ovation from our hearts to the people of Malappuram, Kerala, who had showered us with kindness and humanity during the uncertain incident. We owe you a lot" said the official Twitter handle of Air India.

Read | Kozhikode plane crash: Air India Express says 56 injured passengers discharged from hospitals

The tweet further lauded the courageous and humanitarian response of the people during the incident, stating "It takes not just courage, but a touch of humanity to save a life. We, at Air India Express, take a bow to the people of Malappuram who had risked their own lives to save many others".

Read |'Investigation continuing, will take some time': Air India issues statement on plane crash

Earlier, a day after the incident, a tweet by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had mentioned that the "The fast response of local people and officials had made all the difference. They braved bad weather and their personal COVID fears to rescue their fellow beings. The long queues of people willing to donate blood were just one example".

Read | Kozhikode Plane Crash: Kerala CM declares solatium for victims, free treatment for injured

The logo of Air India had turned black all across social media platforms in order to offer condolences to all the people who lost their loved ones in the plane crash. The officials too expressed their condolences over the incident by cover and profile photos with the trademark logo of Air India appearing in white against the black background.

The Air India Express flight, which was a part of Vande Bharat mission, had skid at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday. The flight was carrying 190 passengers, which also included 10 infants.

Read | Aviation Min Hardeep Singh Puri recommences Vande Bharat updates after Kozhikode crash

Earlier, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had mentioned that a comprehensive inquiry of the incident has been ordered under the Aircraft Act. The black box of the Dubai-bound flight, IX-1344 has been recovered and findings of the same would soon would be made public.

(With agency inputs).