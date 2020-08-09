'Investigation Continuing, Will Take Some Time': Air India Issues Statement On Plane Crash

Following the plane crash at Kozhikode, Air India Express has informed that the investigation for the accident is still continuing. Releasing a statement on the same, Air India informed that it will take some time before the probe is completed. The state-owned airline also added that the mortal remains of Late Commander Captain Deepak Sathe were duly escorted by the Angels of Air India and the Emergency Response Team to Mumbai.

"A prayer meeting was arranged at Air India premises which was attended by the Emergency Response Director, the Regional Director of Western Region and Senior Management of Air India as well as Air India Express. Many pilots, cabin crew and other personnel also joined the Prayer Meeting," the statement read.

The Kozhikode plane crash

At about 7.41 pm on August 7, the Air India Express flight IX-1344 arriving from Dubai overshot the runway at the Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur. As per MoS MEA V Muraleedharan, the plan managed to land only in the second attempt. In rainy conditions, the plane containing 190 people on board fell down 35 feet into a slope and broke into two pieces. Immediately, the Kerala government and the Centre swung into action and commenced rescue and relief operations. So far, at least 18 persons including Wing Commander (retd) Deepak Sathe and co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar lost their lives in the flight crash.

Reportedly, many passengers could be saved owing to the fact that the plane did not catch fire at the time of landing. The Centre has announced an interim relief of Rs.10 lakh to the families of the deceased, Rs.2 lakh to the seriously injured and Rs.50,000 to people with minor injuries. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also announced Rs.10 lakh compensation to the kin of those who lost their lives besides bearing the medical expenses of the injured. Meanwhile, the black boxes of the flight have been recovered and an inquiry has been ordered under the Aircraft Act.

