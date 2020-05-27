Air India Offers Free Rescheduling Of Tickets For Flights Cancelled During Lockdown

Air India on Tuesday announced that all passengers who have confirmed tickets of flights cancelled between March 23 and May 31 can book in available flights between May 25 and August 24 without any extra charge. The announcement was made after concerns regarding these tickets were raised by multiple passengers.

Breather for customers

A statement issued by the airline read, "Those who are holding Air India confirmed tickets with travel dates during March 23, 2020, to May 31, 2020, and have had their flights cancelled will be allowed to book in available flights for the period between May 25, 2020, till August 24, 2020, at no extra charge. In case you require a change of routing, only the re-routing charges will be waived but the applicable difference of fare will be charged. The above changes can be done through Air India call centre, Air India booking offices only and authorised Air India travel agents."

Airline operations in the country were suspended since March 23 and resumed only on May 25, with only a small percentage of flights operating across the country.

Meanwhile, a total of 428 domestic passenger flights operated on Monday, clarified the Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday, hours after Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said 832 flights operated on the day.

An excel sheet issued by the ministry on Tuesday evening stated that 428 domestic flights carrying 30,550 passengers departed for their destinations on Monday. It also showed 404 of the 428 flights arrived at their destinations on Monday itself.

Remaining 28 flights reached their destinations on Tuesday (after midnight) after departing from their origin city on Monday (just before midnight). The ministry's clarification came on Tuesday after Puri said on Twitter, "Airports are abuzz and passengers are back in the air. 58,318 passengers flew to their destinations on 832 flights on the first day, 25th May till midnight."

