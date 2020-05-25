AAI Shares 'splendid Radar View' Of Airplanes Dotting Skies As Domestic Flights Resume

As domestic airlines partially resume operations after two months of lockdown, several planes filled the Indian skies while ferrying migrants and students to their home towns on Monday. The Airport Authority of India (AAI) celebrated the moment by sharing a spectacular view of the busy skies captured through the flight radar.

#AAI reopens its airports for domestic passengers across the nation, as once again Indian skies are getting busy. Here's a splendid view of planes dotting the skies, captured via flight radar. #IndiaFlyBack pic.twitter.com/UmTVD8A0tC — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) May 25, 2020

Domestic flights resume operation

Hundreds of people wearing face masks and gloves boarded early morning flights to their hometowns and workplaces from the Delhi airport on Monday as India resumed domestic airline services after two months, owing to the novel coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

Those who took first flights from the Indira Gandhi International Airport included paramilitary personnel, army men, students, and migrants, who failed to book a ticket on the special trains being run by the railways. Many said they shelled out more to reach the airport as there were limited public transport options available.

Active Indian-registered aircraft last week compared to today at 04:30 UTC. India begins a phased resumption of domestic flights today after a two month halt. Follow live flights in India at https://t.co/dFQaIW0jNq pic.twitter.com/BD9iwwIGMk — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) May 25, 2020

Delhi airport saw its first departure from 4.45 am to Pune while Mumbai airport's first departure was at 6.45 am to Patna, according to officials, who also said that the country will see around 600 services on Monday.

Flight operations were suspended since March 25 after the Centre announced a complete lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19. So far, only domestic flights have been permitted to commence with specific guidelines to be followed by airlines as well as passengers. The flight operations have resumed in 1/3rd capacity across the country on Monday, except in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. The two states will begin operation on May 26 and May 28 respectively. Moreover, Tamil Nadu has capped the number of flight arrivals at 25 in Chennai airport.

