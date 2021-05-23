Air India Pilots' Union Seeks Fair Compensation For Kin Of Pilots Who Succumbed To COVID

In a move to extend support to families of those pilots who have lost their lives due to COVID-19, Air India wide-body pilots union, Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) has requested reasonable compensation for the kin of deceased pilots. A letter was written by the Union on Saturday to the Air India chairman and managing director questioning the company's HR policies. The union members also alleged that country's carrier is the 'only PSU' that is self-satisfactory in terms of compensation when an employee's life is in danger.

The letter pointed out the case of a pilot who lost his life and his family was provided with necessary payment by a domestic private airline.

"We were surprised to learn that a domestic private airline runs a benevolent scheme with its employees where it covers a deceased pilot to the sum of Rs 5 crore in case of death. Why can't the flag carrier create and provide something similar?" mentioned the letter as accessed by PTI.

Comparing the situation, the letter added that 'three such active Air India pilots lost their lives due to Covid-19 under similar circumstances within a span of five days between 9- 14 April 2021.' The pilot after operating from San Francisco and landed in Bengaluru and travelled to Mumbai as staff on duty on April 15 where he complained about COVID-19 symptoms. The pilot later tested positive for COVID-19 and was shifted to hospital but died on May 9.

The letter further flanked the authorities mentioning this is the only measure taken as ad-hoc payment. The letter highlighted that PSUs have policies for such tragedies but criticized Air India by questioning 'why only PSU that is relatively complacent towards compensation in the case of the death of an employee?'

Steps to ensure safety of employees

The letter by the enraged members also sought steps taken by the authorities to ensure the safety of employees. It went on to question what steps will be taken in future if more employees pass away. In conclusion, it was mentioned that the need of the hour is to provide proper compensation to the families of those who have lost their lives.

The letter also emphasised revamping HR policies for the satisfaction of the employees on duty.

"The need of the hour is to immediately provide a befitting compensation to our colleagues who have already paid the ultimate price. 'Simultaneously, we request you to immediately attend to and mend this dismaying gap in the company's HR policy so that we may know that our loved ones will be looked after by our company should the worst happen to one of us,' the IPG said in the letter."

(With agency inputs)