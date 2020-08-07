Last Updated:

Air India Plane With 170 Passengers Overshoots Runway At Kozhikode Airport; Many Injured

In a massive development, AirIndia Express aircraft from Dubai to Calicut with 191 passengers has skid off the runway, crash landing at Karipur Airport, calicut

Air India flight

In a massive development, AirIndia Express aircraft from Dubai to Calicut with 170 passengers has skid off the runway, crash landing at Karipur Airport, Kozhikode on Friday. Fire tenders and ambulances rushed to the spot. More details awaited.

Air India  plane skidded during landing

Reacting to the news, Former MOS Tourism - Alphons KJ tweeted that the front portion of the flight has split and that the pilot had lost his life. While lots of passengers had been injured, he claimed that all passengers were evacuated.

 

