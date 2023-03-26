Air India Welcomes Its First A321neo As Tata-owned Airline Expands Fleet

Quick links:
Image: Vidit Baya/Republic
India's national flag carrier, Tata owned Air India, has inducted its first Airbus 321neo. The aircraft registered as VT-RTD took off from Hamburg on Saturday for Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.
Air India took to Twitter to announce the arrival of the aircraft. They said, "#FlyAI: We're thrilled to welcome our Airbus A321 Neo (VT-RTD). We look forward to welcoming you onboard!"
On Saturday, Air India announced the departure of its first A321 neo from Hamburg, Germany. The Indian flag carrier tweeted, "#FlyAI: All set to welcome the newest entrant to our AI Family- Airbus A321 Neo (VT-RTD). It’s taken off from Hamburg & we can’t wait to see her land here! This is the 1st A321 Neo (fitted with CFM LEAP 1A Engines) type of aircraft to be inducted by AI."
To expand its local and international operations, Air India committed to ordering 250 Airbus aircraft. The commitment includes 34 A350-1000 and six A350-900 wide-body jets, as well as 140 A320neo and 70 A321neo single-aisle aircraft.