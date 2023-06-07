Air India Sends Flight To Take Passengers Stranded In Russia To San Francisco

After an Air India flight from Delhi bound for San Francisco made an emergency landing in Magadan, Russia on Tuesday due to an engine snag, the flight carrier issued a statement saying it will run an alternate flight Wednesday to fly its passengers from the Magadan Airport. A total of 216 passengers and 16 crew members were on the San Francisco-bound flight. "(After landing) we engaged with local authorities at GDX, who extended all cooperation and support upon the flight's arrival at GDX," Air India said. Following the emergency landing, Air India provided all passengers and crew accomodation facilities in Magadan.

Air India's official statement on emergency landing

Air India, in its statement on Wednesday, said, ""A ferry flight is scheduled to operate to GDX from Mumbai, India (BOM) at 1300 hours 1ST on June 7, 2023, subject to necessary regulatory clearances, which would take passengers and crew of A1173 onward to San Francisco. The ferry flight would be carrying food and other essentials for our passengers. All of us at Air India are concerned about the passengers and staff and are making every effort possible to operate the ferry flight as soon as possible and to ensure the health, safety, and security of all while they wait."

On Tuesday Air India had said that "all passengers and crew of AI173 are presently accommodated in local hotels in Magadan." It noted that the airline does not have a staff based in the remote town of Magadan or in Russia, and the support that is being provided to the passengers "is the best possible in this unusual circumstance." This support is being provided through the airline's round the clock liaison with the Consulate General of India in Vladivostok, India's Ministry of External Affairs, local ground handlers, and the "Russian authorities", it said.

Meanwhile, the United States said on Tuesday that it is closely monitoring the situation. Speaking to reporters, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said, "We are aware of a US-bound flight that had to make an emergency landing in Russia and are continuing to monitor that situation closely. I'm not able to confirm how many US citizens were aboard the flight at this time".

