Vande Bharat Mission: Air India To Operate 5 Flights From London To Bring 1,200 Indians

During the third phase of Vande Bharat Mission, Air India will operate five flights to evacuate almost 1,200 Indians nations stranded in the United Kingdom between June 18 to June 23. The Indian Embassy in the UK said that tickets will not be booked for technical halts which included Delhi (on June 18 and 20), and Mumbai (on June 21). The embassy further stated that more than 243 passengers will not be allowed to travel in a single flight.

Scheduled flights from London

Vande Bharat Mission's third phase

Air India will operate 70 flights in the third phase of Mission Vande Bharat to evacuate Indians stranded in the US and Canada between June 11 to June 30, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

"More flights being added to Mission Vande Bharat to enable stranded and distressed Indians to return home. Air India will operate 70 flights to destinations in USA and Canada under Phase 3 of the Mission from 11-30 June 2020", Puri announced on Twitter.

The minister further said, Air India brought 3,891 people from Dubai, Kuwait , Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Bahrain, Salalah, Moscow, Kiev, Madrid, Tokyo, Dhaka, Bishkek, Almaty, Riyadh and Dammam on June 1. More than 50,000 stranded Indians have been evacuated under the Vande Bharat Mission.

The government plans to evacuate another 100,000 by June 13. More than 57,000 citizens have returned to India on flights being operated under mission Vande Bharat Since May 6, he added.

Vande Bharat Mission

In a major relief for Indians stranded abroad, the Centre had announced that their travel will be arranged via aircraft and naval ships in a phased manner. The first phase of the mission was set for 7 days starting from May 7 to rescue stranded Indians from over 11 countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Maldives, Singapore, and the US.

In the second phase of the mission, the Indian government had said to bring back stranded Indians from around 31 countries from May 16 to 22. However, the government extended the date for the second phase till June 13.

More countries have been added in the second phase including Finland, South Korea, Belgium, New Zealand, Netherlands, Kenya, Mauritius, Spain, Myanmar, Maldives, Egypt, and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, the Embassy has already begun planning for the third phase of the 'Vande Bharat Mission' which will commence from June 15 in the US.

(With inputs from agency)