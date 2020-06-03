Vande Bharat Mission: Over 57,000 Stranded Citizens Returned To India Since May 6

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri revealed that since May 6, over 57,000 stranded citizens have returned to India under the government's 'Vande Bharat Mission'. Taking to Twitter, Puri mentioned that on Tuesday around 2,865 Indians returned to the country from other countries including Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lagos, Dammam, Muscat, Moscow, Bishkek, and Jeddah.

More than 57,000 citizens have returned to India on flights being operated under Mission Vande Bharat since 6th May 2020.



Today 2865 Indians return on flights from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, Doha, Bahrain, Dammam, Lagos, Bishkek, Muscat, Moscow & Jeddah. @MoCA_GoI @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/BVMushTA4i — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 2, 2020

Read: MEA lists Vande Bharat mission, COVID medical supplies to 154 countries among key achievements

'Vande Bharat' Mission

In a major relief for Indians stranded abroad, the Centre had announced that their travel will be arranged via aircraft and naval ships in a phased manner. The first phase of the mission was set for 7 days starting from May 7 to rescue stranded Indians from over 11 countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Maldives, Singapore, and the US.

In the second phase of the mission, the Indian government had said to bring back stranded Indians from around 31 countries from May 16 to 22. However, the government extended the date for the second phase till June 13. More countries have been added in the second phase including Finland, South Korea, Belgium, New Zealand, Netherlands, Kenya, Mauritius, Spain, Myanmar, Maldives, Egypt, and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, the Embassy has already begun planning for the third phase of the 'Vande Bharat Mission' which will commence from June 15 in the US.

Read: Vande Bharat Mission: India targets to bring back 100,000 passengers by end of phase II

Centre commences domestic flights

After announcing the commencement of domestic air flights, the aviation minister said that there will be a new fare structure to keep flight travel affordable. According to him, the fare structure sets a minimum and maximum level for three months - for e.g. Delhi-Mumbai flight fare will be set Rs 3,500 and the maximum level at Rs 10,000. Flight routes had been divided into 7 sections-flying times of fewer than 40 minutes, from 40 to 60 minutes, 60-90 minutes, 90-120 minutes, 120-150 minutes, 150-180 minutes, and from 180 to 210 minutes. Along with it, he announced that the domestic flight operations shall be restricted to 1/3rd capacity of the approved summer schedule 2020.

Read: Following Unlock 1.0; Hardeep Singh Puri hints at gradual reopening of Aviation Sector

Read: Vande Bharat Mission: Air India to bring back 169 stranded students from Dhaka today