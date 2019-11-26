Air Quality In Noida, Greater Noida Continues To Remain 'poor'

The air quality in Noida and Greater Noida on Tuesday remains to be in the 'poor' category for the second day in a row. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was marked at 270 and 271, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

WATCH | Delhi's AQI Remains 'poor'

AQI across different places

Meanwhile, the AQI in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad was at 240 at 1:15 on Tuesday afternoon, even so, Varanasi's AQI fell down to 'very poor category' with the 378 mark. In addition, Meerut's AQI was 241 while in Ghaziabad's Loni, the quality of the air was 'poor' with AQI docking at 272. Hapur, on the other hand, showed promising results as the pollution level was relatively less in the afternoon as compared to other areas. As per the Centre-run pollution monitoring organisation, the AQI was 150 at 1:30 pm.

READ | Delhi Pollution Live Updates: Noida Chokes As AQI Inches Towards 'severe Plus' Category

In addition, the pollution control board and the Uttar Pradesh government has issued measures and guidelines in a bid to reduce air pollution that has gripped several regions in the state. Some of these measures include adopting clean technology in the manufacture of biogas, energy, compost, electricity, building materials (bricks, cement, tiles, plasterboards, etc.) and other products by recycling waste and fly ash generated from industries and other sources.

Transport drivers have been asked to regularly keep checking the carburetor and emissions from time to time.

"In place of chemical fertilizers, adopt organic fertilizers, Burmese compost, green manure, organic culture, compost, fertilizer and leguminous crops," a government advisory read.

Measures taken to tackle pollution

In order to tackle pollution, more than five lakh liters of water was sprinkled at 13 pollution hotspots in Delhi over the past two days to hold down dust, according to a Delhi Fire Services (DFS). The exercise was initiated on Saturday following orders from the Delhi government on checking dust pollution in the city. The 13 hotspots where water was sprinkled were Rohini, Dwarka, Okhla Phase II, Punjabi Bagh, Anand Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, RK Puram, Bawana, Narela, Mundka, and Mayapuri.

READ | Delhi HC Sets Aside DPCC Order Levying EC On Industrial Units For Violating Norms

READ | Delhi: 5 Lakh Litres Of Water Sprinkled In 2 Days To Curb Pollution

(With agency Inputs)