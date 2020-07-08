Akal Takht Opposes J&K Administration's Move To Disband Gurudwara Management Board

Jathedar Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh has opposed the move of Jammu and Kashmir administration to break down the Gurdwara management board in J&K. Akal Takht Jathedar is the supreme institution of Sikh community protecting the rights and religion of the Sikh community.

Gaini Harpreet Singh termed it as an anti-Sikh move for replacement of board with people nominated by the administration of Jammu and Kashmir to run gurdwaras in the union territory. Singh added that this move is not acceptable.

While releasing his video message Gaini Harpreet Singh said that the board members were the elected representatives of the Sikh community and if the J&K administration is not in a position to conduct election they should extend the existing members for 6 months due to the pandemic situation.

The term of the board ends on July 8 and elections are due but because of COVID situation, the elections cannot be held. Harpreet Singh said that J&K Administration is trying to interfere into the board by nominating them. Singh added that administration should stay separate from the Sikh religious affairs.

Singh also said that the board is taking care of all the gurudwaras in Jammu and Kashmir and administration should conduct the elections or they will extend the term of existing board members. But breaking down the board is not acceptable at any cost. In addition to Akal Takht statement, Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has also written a letter to JK lieutenant governor requesting to extend the existing board till the time of elections. SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal mentioned that he has strong apprehensions that gurudwara management in JK is slipping into private persons.

Meanwhile, Jathedar Gaini Harpreet Singh also reacted on the issue of reducing the Sikh member from J&K civil service commission. Singh said that since 1947 there was always a Sikh member in commission but this time government reduced the representative of Sikhs, even though the Sikhs have substantial population. Gaini Harpreet Singh made a request to J&K Administration to nominate a Sikh member in the commission.

