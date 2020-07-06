NIA Chargesheets Ex-J&K Cop Davinder Singh & 5 Others For Sheltering Hizbul Terrorists

In a major development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Monday, has filed a charge sheet against former J&K Deputy SP Davinder Singh and 5 others under several IPC sections including Arms Act, according to a press release issued by MHA. The other charge-sheeted are Hizbul terrorist Syed Naveed Mushtaq, his brother Syed Irfan Ahmad, Hizbul terrorist Rafi Ahmad Rather, advocate Irfan Shafi Mir and ex-LoC trader Tanveer Ahmad Wani. The NIA has filed the charge sheet in an NIA Special Court at Jammu.

On June 19, Singh who was arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year, was granted bail by a Delhi court on Friday, his lawyer said. Singh and another accused in the case — Irfan Shafi Mir — were granted the relief by the court in a case filed by the special cell of Delhi Police as the police had failed to file charge-sheet within 90 days from his arrest. But shortly after, NIA released an official statement saying that, 'Accused J&K DSP Davinder Singh continues to be in judicial custody in the NIA case'.

Hands in aiding terrorists

Davinder Singh was suspended in January even as it emerged that he had sheltered three terrorists, arrested along with him, at his residence here right next to the Army's XV corps headquarters at Badami Bagh cantonment. Singh, who was decorated with President Police Medal last year, was grilled by a team of police and intelligence investigators. His office at Srinagar airport, where he was posted as deputy superintendent of police in the anti-hijacking squad, was sealed. Police had carried out searches at his residence and seized two pistols and an AK rifle beside a large quantity of ammunition.

Afzal Guru link

In a letter written in 2013, Afzal Guru, who was executed after being convicted for the Parliament attack, explained how "DSP Davinder Singh", the then deputy superintendent of police of Special Operations Group, had asked him to "take Mohammad", a co-accused in the Parliament attack case, "to Delhi, rent a flat for his stay and purchase a car for him". However, the angle was probed and could not be substantiated with any evidence, the officials said. Afzal Guru was hung to death in February 2013 for his role in the terror operation.

