Akbaruddin Owaisi Requests KCR To Expand Temple Complex, Receives Positive Response

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Sunday and requested him to expand the Simhavauhini Mahankali temple complex. According to reports, Owaisi submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, in order to make it convenient for the devotees. The temple is located at Lal Darwaza in the Old city.

Apart from this, the AIMIM leader has also requested KCR to sanction Rs 3 crore for the renovation and repairs of the Afzalgunj Masjid.

'Need to develop the temple'

Speaking about the temple, Owaisi said, "The Lal Darwaza Mahankali temple has more than a hundred years of history. During the Bonalu, lakhs of people offer prayers here. But the temple complex is situated in a 100 square yards area. Due to the narrow space, it is causing immense problems to lakhs of devotees."

He further added that there is a need to develop the temple and widen it at the cost of Rs 10 Crores. He said, "With the expansion of the temple, people in the vicinity may lose properties. Compensate them by providing 800 square yards of land at Fareed Market, which is under the GHMC. Consider widening and development of the temple as a top priority work. This will be useful to the devotees."

KCR responds positively

According to an official release, the Telangana Chief Minister has responded positively to Owaisi's request. Reports stated that he has assured to release the funds for the development of Mahankali temple and the Afzalgunj Masjid. Further, it is reported that KCR has instructed chief secretary Somesh Kumar to take the necessary measures for the development.

(With ANI Inputs)