Sambit Patra Slams Akbaruddin Owaisi's 'my Ancestors Built Charminar' Communal Rant On CAA

Lashing out AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, National Spokesperson of BJP Sambit Patra on Wednesday said that such comments are made to divide the country on communal lines. Calling his brother and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi "a new Jinnah", Patra claimed by issuing such statements, there is an attempt to communalise the issue.

Addressing the news briefing, Patra said, "The way Akbaruddin Owaisi, who Assadudin Owaisi's brother stated that his forefathers have built Char Minar, Mecca Masjid, Jama Masjid and Qutub Minar, I want to ask him who are these questions pointed to? Who is he questioning?"

Making yet another communal statement over the amended citizenship act, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi while addressing a public rally ahead of municipal elections in Telangana on Tuesday said that the proof to stay in India is that Muslims ruled the country for 800 years. Claiming that Muslim rulers had built many monuments in the country including Char Minar, Jama Masjid, and Lal Qila, he added that those who want to check documents, they should first see these monuments.

“Muslims had ruled India for over 800 years. There were signs of Muslim kingdoms in every part of the country, which is proof that India belongs to me (Muslims). The Muslim rulers had made several monuments in the country including Char Minar, Jama Masjid, and even Lal Qila where India’s prime minister hoist the country’s flag on Independence Day. If you want to see my papers, look at Char Minar which was made by my (Muslims’) ancestors, not yours.”

In 2012, Akbaruddin Owaisi in a highly controversial remark had said: "Remove the police for 15 minutes, we will finish off 100 crore Hindus". He repeated the same remark in July last year: "No person from RSS can even touch our hair. And world fears the person who knows how to instil fear. Why do they hate Akbaruddin Owaisi? Why? They fear me because they (RSS) haven't yet recovered from the 15-minute blow."

Acting against hate speech, Hyderbad police's Saidabad station in November registered a case against him. Earlier in August, two complaints were filed against AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in courts in Hyderabad and Karimnagar, accusing him of making "hate" speech.

