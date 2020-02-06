Foul Alcohol-water Cocktail Flows From Taps In Kerela Apartment, Reason Uncovered

In a bizarre turn of events, residents of Solomon’s Avenue Flat in Kerela were stunned when a foul-smelling mixture of alcohol and water poured out as soon as they opened their taps on Monday, local media reported. After checking on one another, they discovered that a total of 18 households were affected by the apparent contamination. The incident happened in Chalakudy municipality in Thrissur District.

'Disposed liquor in a nearby pit'

Following an investigation, they discovered that alcohol flow happened after excise department officials from Irinjalakuda allegedly drained seized liquor in a pit near the apartment. Six years ago, a bar near the apartment was shut amid possession of 6,000 litres of alcohol. Their stock was seized by the excise department who then completed the formalities by pouring the alcohol in a pit in apartment’s vicinity. Over time, the alcohol got mixed with the soil and contaminated the water of the apartment’s well. As a result, approximately 20,000 litres of drinking water got mixed with alcohol.

After the incident, a tanker with 5,000 litres of drinking water was supplied to the residents who were left devoid of clean drinking water. The excise department also drained out the alcohol-water from the open well, in an operation that took nearly six hours. According to reports, the bar owner agreed to bear the expenses of the freshwater supplied.

Meanwhile, in another bid to reduce the consumption of alcohol, Kerala Government on Wednesday has decided not to give permission to Casinos in coastal areas. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Kerala excise minister TP Ramakrishnan said that the government has decided that no permission will be given to coastal casinos. He also added that the Kerala government will issue licenses to low alcohol-producing units. The Minister also said that the government will open de-addiction centres in all talukas of the state. "Government will open de-addiction centres in all talukas. Will increase the number of beds in existing de-addiction centres," he added.