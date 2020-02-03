Maharashtra Government Orders Ban On Consumption Of Alcohol In Forts

Taking a precautionary measure to prevent alcohol abuse, the Maharashtra Home Department on Sunday issued a Government Resolution (GR) imposing a ban on the consumption of alcohol at ancient forts in the state.

As per the Resolution, those who commit the offence for the first time could incur a fine of Rs 10,000 and six months imprisonment under Section 85 of the Maharashtra Ban on Liquor Act 1949, upon violating the order. While those committing the offence for the second time are liable to face imprisonment of one year along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

The Maharashtra government's decision is a step towards conserving the ancient establishments and the state is home to at least 350 forts.

The Home Department has also issued directives to respective authorities to install warning notices at historical sites.

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray and son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray welcomed the government's decision.

"We welcome the decision to ban liquor on the fortresses of Maharashtra, which is the pillar of our strength and devotion, and thank the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Government of Maha Vikar Aghadi!," Aaditya Thackeray tweeted.

गड किल्ल्यांवर दारू बंदी!



आपल्या शक्ति आणि भक्तीचे दीपस्तंभ असणाऱ्या आपल्या महाराष्ट्रातील गड किल्ल्यांवर दारू बंदीच्या निर्णयाचे स्वागत करतो आणि मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे साहेब व महाराष्ट्र विकास आघाडी सरकारचे आभार मानतो! pic.twitter.com/jCAC1XZwz0 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 2, 2020

Recent developments made by MVA govt

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will soon make singing of the National Anthem mandatory ahead of all major events in colleges and universities in the state. Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant on Tuesday, January 28 said that the state government will soon pass an order to this effect.

On January 22, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said that from January 26 onwards it will be made compulsory for school students to read-out the preamble of the Constitution during their morning assemblies. Reading of the preamble is the part of the "sovereignty of constitution, welfare of all" campaign, a state government circular said.

Earlier, Maharashtra Minister Subhash Desai also said that the MVA-led State government will make Marathi subject compulsory in all schools from Class 1 to Class 10. He further mentioned that the government will bring a bill in the next assembly session over this decision.

(With inputs from ANI)