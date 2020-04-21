All Students Returned From Kota To Be Placed Under Home Quarantine, Says UP Government

Uttar Pradesh government, on Monday, stated that all students who were bought back from Kota last week will be placed under home quarantine. The State government authorities are collecting details of all students regarding the same.

At a press conference, Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, stated that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered for over 10,500 children to be sent to home quarantine after conducting their tests in their respective districts. "The contact details of the children were also taken by the authorities," he added.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh government sent 250 buses to Kota in Rajasthan to bring back around 7500 students, stuck in the coaching city amid Coronavirus lockdown.

PTI quoted a senior Uttar Pradesh government official saying, "So far, over 2,700 students have arrived in Jhansi from Kota in 108 buses."

The Kota administration had prepared a list of students based on information received from coaching institutes and did not account for those studying in the city without enrolling in any institute, officials said. Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Mill, overseeing the exercise, said 100 buses with around 3,000 students left for Uttar Pradesh early in the morning. The process to send the remaining students whose names are in the list is underway, he added.

Officials said the buses have been sanitised and the students departing for their hometowns are being thermal screened before boarding them. Food packets, water bottles, masks are also being provided to the students.

Kota district collector Om Kasera, following the state-level decision, deputed ADM (Admin) Narendra Gupta to coordinate the arrangements with ASP Rajesh Mill. The buses from UP started reaching the coaching hub on Friday evening will take the students to their hometowns in UP after thermal screening by Friday night, the officials said. They added that only 30 students will be allowed to board one bus in order to ensure social distancing and prevent the spread of infection.

"We have enlisted the students district-wise to board the buses to travel to their hometowns in UP. They would be provided with face masks, sanitisers and food packets," Nitesh Sharma of Allen Career Institute said, adding that the instructions issued by the district administration are being followed to facilitate the students' return.