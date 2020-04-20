RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Seeks Bihar Govt's Permission To Rescue Stranded Students From Kota

RJD leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav attacked the Bihar government for providing vehicle pass to a BJP MLA Anil Singh to bring his daughter back home in Patna. He accused the govt of not looking into the plight of the other students who do not have any clout like the BJP MLA to get a vehicle pass issued and thus are still stranded in Kota. Tejashwi took to Twitter to hit out at the Bihar government. The tweet read: "The Bihar government cares for the selected and important people and if they are unable to bring back to Bihar more than 6500 students with humble background stranded in Kota, then we should be granted permission to get them back. In this hour of crisis, we cannot leave those children in Kota, who are the future of Bihar."

ख़ास लोगों के प्रति समर्पित बिहार सरकार अगर कोटा में फँसे आम विद्यार्थियों को लाने में अक्षम, अशक्त और असमर्थ है तो हमें विशेष अनुमति प्रदान करें,हम उन 6500 छात्रों को बिहार लेकर आएँगे।संकट की इस घड़ी में बिहार के भविष्य निर्दोष नादान बच्चों को ऐसे नहीं छोड़ सकते।



अनुमति दिजीए। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 20, 2020

Bihar Minister Neeraj Kumar while reacting to Tejashwi's tweet said," Tejashwi is always absent from Bihar whenever there is a crisis. In the past, he was not seen during encephalitis, floods and now COVID-19. He is camping in Delhi and tweeting. We are concerned about the children."

Nitish Kumar objects to Yogi Adityanath's decision

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Kota has risen to 100 and keeping in mind the rise in cases in Kota, the Bihar government is not allowing anyone to cross its border. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had objected to Yogi Adityanath's decision to bring back students of UP from Kota to their hometown. Nitish Kumar had said that the decision of the UP government would encourage citizens of other states trapped in different parts of the country due to lockdown to put pressure on the respective state governments to get them back to their native place.

