Allahabad HC Bats For Declaring Cow As India's National Animal; Seeks Laws For Protection

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday, while denying bail to a person accused of slaughtering a cow under the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act (PCSA) in Uttar Pradesh, asserted that the cow should be declared a national animal and that cow's protection should be made fundamental right of Hindus.

Denying the bail to the accused, Javed, the Allahabad HC observed that he had committed cow slaughter multiple times, which had disrupted the harmony of the society, Live Law reported. The single-judge bench observed that if released, the accused would commit the same crime. The accused was booked under section 379 (punishment of theft) of the IPC and sections 3,5,8 of the PCSA.

Single judge Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav said that the Centre should bring a bill in Parliament to declare the cow as a national animal. He also said that strict laws should be framed for those who harm cows. Laws should also include those who only aim to make money in the name of cow protection by making cowsheds but have nothing to do with cattle protection.

'Importance of cows not only understood by Hindus but Muslims'

Allahabad HC said that the cow is a useful animal and that even when she is sick "no one can be given the right to kill her". Justice Yadav also stated that the importance of cows was not only understood by Hindus, but also Muslims.

Muslim rulers Babur, Akbar and Humayun prohibited the killing of cows during religious festivals, he informed. "The Nawab of Mysore, Hyder Ali, made cow slaughter a punishable offence, " Yadav added.

"The cow protection and promotion aren't about any one religion, but the cow is the culture of India and the work of saving the culture is of every citizen living in the country, irrespective of religion or worship," he said.