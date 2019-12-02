Days Into New Govt, Ally NCP Urges CM Uddhav Thackeray To Withdraw Bhima Koregaon Cases

After the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government held the felling of trees in Aarey Colony in Mumbai, NCP has now urged him to withdraw the Bhima Koregaon case. Claiming that the cases were false, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray and Jayant Patil should take the decision to withdraw the cases.

Violence erupted at Bhima Koregaon on January 1, in which one person was killed and many others were injured. A probe was launched by Maharashtra police. The Police then arrested five people claiming them to be "urban naxals", and has alleged that they were plotting to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a "Rajiv Gandhi-type" attack.

Aarey case

In a press briefing last week, CM Thackeray said that metro-3 car shed project in the Aarey colony will not only be stopped but assured that 'not a single leaf of Aarey will be axed'. He further said that construction will commence only after a thorough investigation is conducted on the project and a decision is taken.

Cases registered against green activists who tried to stop the felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey Colony will be withdrawn, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Sunday night. Cases were registered after clashes broke out between the police and green activists opposing axing of trees by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) in Aarey Colony early October for construction of a metro car shed for the Metro-3 line.

"I have directed police officials to withdraw the cases registered against green activists who were protesting against chopping of trees in the Aarey forest area," Thackeray told reporters. The CM reiterated that he was not stopping any metro project in Mumbai.

