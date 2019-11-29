Fadnavis Issues Dire Warning As CM Uddhav Halts Aarey Metro Car-shed Work

Minutes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced that no more trees will be felled in the Aarey colony, former CM Devendra Fadnavis slammed the move. Taking to Twitter, Fadnavis said that it is an unfortunate move. He alleged that the move shows that the State Government is not serious about Mumbai Infrastructure projects. He also said that the move will result in 'ultimate sufferer for a Mumbaikar." Fadnavis also added that Japan's JICA invested a large sum of money in teh Metro project, but these steps, he alleged, will 'demotivate investors'.

It’s unfortunate that State Government stayed Aarey Metro CarShed work in spite of Hon Supreme Court & Hon High Court orders.



This shows State Government is not serious about Mumbai Infrastructure projects!



And ultimate sufferer is common Mumbaikar only !#SaveMetroSaveMumbai — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 29, 2019

Japan’s JICA had funded ₹15,000crore for this Metro project on nominal interest rates.



Such decisions will demotivate investors to come forward in future and all infra projects will get stalled which were already delayed for so long in previous 15 year rule#SaveMetroSaveMumbai — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 29, 2019

Earlier in a press briefing, CM Thackeray added that metro-3 car shed project in the Aarey colony will not be stopped but assured that 'not a single leaf of Aarey will be axed'. He has further said that construction will commence only after a thorough investigation is conducted on the project and a decision is taken.

SC order on Aarey

Earlier on October 7, the Supreme Court put an interim stay on the felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey to set up Metro car shed, asking the government to maintain status-quo after an appeal by students. "Don't cut anything now," said Supreme Court on Aarey forest for it to examine the matter further. A special bench of justices Arun Mishra and Ashok Bhushan started hearing the plea filed by a delegation of law students on the felling of trees.

Govt says 2141 trees felled

Meanwhile, the state government's MMRCL had informed stated that as on date 2,141 trees have been felled after receiving permission for 2185 trees to be felled. It added that honouring the Court's decision no more trees will be felled and had stopped construction temporarily. MMRCL has already planted 23,846 trees and additionally distributed 25,000 saplings as part of its green initiatives, stated an MMRCL spokesperson.

