Almost 49% Of Population Aged 60 & Above Received First Dose Of COVID Vaccination: Centre

The first dosage of COVID-19 vaccination was administered to an estimated 13.8 crore persons, or 49% of the population, aged 60 and up, the government announced on Tuesday. The first dosage of the vaccine has been administered to around 59.7 crore people aged 18 to 44 years, or 15% of the population, according to the report. According to the government, the total number of vaccination doses delivered in the country has surpassed 33.1 crore.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

Between June 21 and June 28, 57.68 lakh average daily dosages were administered. It added that from May 1 to June 24, 56 percent of dosages were provided in rural areas, while 44 percent were given in urban areas. The first dosage of the COVID vaccination has been administered to 20.9 crore people aged 45 to 59 years, or 42 percent of the population, according to the report. Since the peak on May 10, the active COVID-19 caseload has dropped by more than 85%.

COVID-19 situation in India

COVID-19 cases declined even further in the most recent tally, with 37, 566 new infections, bringing the total to 30,316,897. According to the latest tally, 907 individuals died, bringing the total death toll to 397,637. The figures for Tuesday are lower than those for Monday when 46,148 new illnesses were registered in a single day. According to the health ministry's website at 8 am, the number of fatalities has also decreased in the last 24 hours since 979 people died as a result of COVID-19 on Monday.

In the last 24 hours, 56,994 individuals have recovered from the disease, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 2,93,66,601. The country's recovery rate is currently at 96.80%. Meanwhile, the country's active caseload fell to 552,659 in Tuesday's inputs. In India, active cases account for 1.82 percent of all cases. The country's weekly positive rate is likewise on the fall, presently standing at 2.74 percent, well below five percent, according to data from the health ministry.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI